Abdullah, Amna win under-18 singles titles

LAHORE: Abdullah Adnan and Amna Ali Qayyum won boys and girls under-18 singles titles, respectively, of the Ali Embroidery Junior National Tennis Championship here at at Punjab Tennis Academy Bagh-e-Jinnah.
In boys under-18 final, Abdullah Adnan beat Mahatir 6-1, 6-4.
In girls under-18 final, Amna Ali Qayyum beat Zahra Suleiman 6-0, 6-2.
In the boys under-14 final, Ahteaham Humayun beat Asad Zaman 6-4, 6-2.
In boys / girls under-12 final, Abu Bakar Talha beat Ameer Mazari 3-6, 6-1, 6-0.
In the boys / girls under-10 final, Abdur Rehman beat Hajra 5-3, 3-5, 4-1.
PRAGUE: Three of this year’s Australian Open women’s doubles finalists said Saturday they were ready to follow the...
LEICESTER, United Kingdom: A goalkeeping masterclass from Aaron Ramsdale helped Arsenal to a 2-0 Premier League win at...
LAHORE: Skipper Saud Shakeel and Omair Bin Yousuf took their 45-run overnight partnership to 162 as Pakistan Shaheens...
LAHORE: Abdul Faseeh scored a century in each innings as Northern played out a drawn game against Central Punjab at...
PARIS: Paris Masters director Guy Forget has defended his decision to give Andy Murray a wildcard at the tournament...
KARACHI: The national selection committee has shortlisted 21 players before the selection of the final 18-member squad...