 
close
Sunday October 31, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Sports

Abdullah, Amna win under-18 singles titles

October 31, 2021

LAHORE: Abdullah Adnan and Amna Ali Qayyum won boys and girls under-18 singles titles, respectively, of the Ali Embroidery Junior National Tennis Championship here at at Punjab Tennis Academy Bagh-e-Jinnah.

In boys under-18 final, Abdullah Adnan beat Mahatir 6-1, 6-4.

In girls under-18 final, Amna Ali Qayyum beat Zahra Suleiman 6-0, 6-2.

In the boys under-14 final, Ahteaham Humayun beat Asad Zaman 6-4, 6-2.

In boys / girls under-12 final, Abu Bakar Talha beat Ameer Mazari 3-6, 6-1, 6-0.

In the boys / girls under-10 final, Abdur Rehman beat Hajra 5-3, 3-5, 4-1.