Miller, Rabada rescue SA after Hasaranga’s hat-trick

SHARJAH: David Miller and Kagiso Rabada combined to propel South Africa to a thrilling victory as they edged Sri Lanka by four wickets despite a hat-trick by Wanindu Hasaranga in the T20 World Cup on Saturday.
With South Africa needing 15 off the final over, Miller smashed two sixes and Rabada struck the winning boundary as South Africa reached their target of 143 with one ball to spare in Sharjah.
Miller finished with 23 off 13 balls while Rabada made 13 off seven to carry their team home after Hasaranga took the third hat-trick in tournament history.
Hasaranga’s figures of 3-20 were not enough for Sri Lanka who made 142 in their innings.
His triple strike was spread over the final ball of his third over and first two of his fourth and pushed South Africa to a precarious 112-6 with his second victim, skipper Temba Bavuma, out for 46.
The left-handed pair of Miller and Rabada then smashed 34 runs between them to give South Africa their second straight win in the Super 12 stage.
Sri Lankan fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera had struck twice in his second over to sent back the South African openers including de Kock caught and bowled for 12.
Bavuma stood firm to put on key partnerships including a 47-run fourth-wicket stand with Aiden Markram to raise hopes of a successful chase.
Markram made 19 before attempting an extravagant off drive against Hasaranga off the last ball of the 15th over, but missed the ball that crashed into the stumps.
Hasaranga came back strongly in the 18th over to get Bavuma and Pretorius off the first two balls before Miller and Rabada robbed Sri Lanka, who have two losses from three Super games, of a win.
Score Board
South Africa won toss
Sri Lanka
P. Nissanka c Nortje b Pretorius 72
K. Perera b Nortje 7
C. Asalanka run out 21
B. Rajapaksa c and b Shamsi 0
A. Fernando c and b Shamsi 3
W. Hasaranga c Markram b Shamsi 4
D. Shanaka c Rabada b Pretorius 11
C. Karunaratne c Dussen b Pretorius 5
D. Chameera b Nortje 3
M. Theekshana not out 7
L. Kumara run out 0
Extras (lb7, w2) 9
Total (all out, 20 overs) 142
Fall: 1-20 (Perera), 2-61 (Asalanka), 3-62 (Rajapaksa), 4-77 (Fernando), 5-91 (Hasaranga), 6-110 (Shanaka), 7-131 (Karunaratne), 8-131 (Nissanka), 9-142 (Chameera), 10-142 (Kumara)
Bowling: Markram 2-0-8-0, Rabada 3-0-32-0, Nortje 4-0-27-2, Maharaj 4-0-34-0, Shamsi 4-0-17-3, Pretorius 3-0-17-3
South Africa (target 143)
Q. de Kock c and b Chameera 12
R. Hendricks lbw b Chameera 11
R. van der Dussen run out 16
T. Bavuma c Nissanka b de Silva 46
A. Markram b de Silva 19
D. Miller not out 23
K. Rabada not out 13
Extras (lb3, nb1, w2) 6
Total (6 wickets, 19.5 overs) 146
Did not bat: K. Maharaj, A. Nortje, T. Shamsi
Fall: 1-25 (Hendricks), 2-26 (de Kock), 3-49 (van der Dussen), 3-49 (van der Dussen), 4-96 (Markram), 5-112 (Bavuma), 6-112 (Pretorius)
Bowling: Chameera 4-0-27-2 (w1), Theekshana 4-0-31-0 (nb1), Kumara 3.5-0-35-0, Karunaratne 3-0-23-0 (w1), Hasaranga 4-0-20-3, Shanaka 1-0-7-0
Result: South africa won by four wickets
Man of the Match: T Shamsi (SA)
Umpires: Joel Wilson (WIS), Paul Wilson (AUS)
