ICC asks Emirates board to probe gatecrashing

DUBAI: The ICC have asked the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) to thoroughly investigate why there were thousands of ticketless fans at Pakistan and Afghanistan's Super 12s game in the men’s T20 World Cup in Dubai on Friday.

The sides' previous World Cup meeting, at Headingley in 2019, had also been marred by crowd trouble.

Although this time Afghanistan’s star player Rashid Khan had urged the fans to remain cool and enjoy the game, huge crowds gathered around Dubai International Stadium in attempts to gain entry and a large number it is believe did manage to enter.

In a statement issued at midnight local time, the ICC said that more than 16,000 tickets had been issued for the game but that thousands of fans without them travelled to the stadium and attempted to force entry. At least one external barrier was pushed over, with a surge of supporters gathered outside the stadium's main gates throughout the game.

Dubai Police and security staff secured the stadium to ensure the safety of everyone inside and brought in significant additional resources to disperse the crowd and calm the situation.

“The ICC has asked the ECB to undertake a thorough investigation into tonight’s events to learn any lessons and will work closely with authorities to ensure there is no repeat of this situation in the future."

Afghanistan’s captain Muhammad Nabi said in his post-match press conference: “For the Afghan fans, please buy a ticket and come to the stadium. Don't repeat again. This is not good.”