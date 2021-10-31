Real joy will be winning the World Cup: Asif

ISLAMABAD: Asif Ali, who has gained fame with back-to-back match-winning performances for Pakistan in the on-going T20 World Cup, has said his real joy would be to see his country taking home the Cup.
“You will see how I will celebrate when we win the World Cup,” he said in a video interview a day after he guided Pakistan to a memorable win against Afghanistan, smashing four sixes in one over. “We are capable of doing that as we have proved that so far by winning against the best teams in the pool,” he added.
Asif said he never thought that his efforts would bring so much joy to Pakistanis. “When I hit sixes with ease and the way fans enjoyed that was something special for me. Watching Pakistan fans enjoying the win was a memorable moment for me. All night I was excited because I was able to bring joy to Pakistanis. But this is not the end — I want to enjoy the moment of winning the Cup. Inshallah we will do that as every member of the team is fully focused and making his best efforts,” he said.
Asif said he had never any doubts in mind that he could not finish the match in Pakistan’s favour. “Shahdab was at the other end and he even was a bit angry when I refused to take a single. I just made an excuse that the bowler was in front of me. I knew that boundaries were short at the other end, knowing well that I could clear the boundary. But I did not share that with Shadab at that time. That was exactly what happened as I started hitting the way I had planned,” he said.
Asif said he always calculates his game and then starts executing it. “I had no doubt that the 24 in the last two overs was achievable. But I was not hundred percent sure that I could finish it off in just one over. When I started hitting sixes I was at ease doing so,” he said.
The hard hitting batsman said his real joy was to know that the whole country was celebrating the win. “My request to all countrymen is to pray for us so that we can go on to win the World Cup.”
Score Board
Afghanistan won toss
Afghanistan
Hazratullah Zazai c Rauf b Imad 0
Shahzad c Babar b Shaheen 8
Rahmanullah Gurbaz c Babar b Hasan 10
Asghar Afghan c and b Rauf 10
Karim Janat c Zaman b Imad 15
Najibullah Zadran c Rizwan b Shadab 22
Mohammad Nabi not out 35
Gulbadin Naib not out 35
Extras (lb3, nb3, w6) 12
Total (6 wkts; 20 overs) 147
Did not bat: Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman
Fall: 1-7 (Zazai), 2-13 (Shahzad), 3-33 (Afghan), 4-39 (Gurbaz), 5-64 (Janat), 6-76 (Zadran)
Bowling: Shaheen 4-0-22-1 (nb1, w3), Imad 4-0-25-2 (w1), Rauf 4-0-37-1 (w1), Hasan 4-1-38-1 (nb1, w1), Shadab 4-0-22-1,
Pakistan
Rizwan c Naveen b Mujeeb 8
Babar Azam b Rashid 51
Fakhar Zaman lbw b Nabi 30
Mohammad Hafeez c Naib b Rashid 10
Shoaib Malik c Shahzad b Naveen 19
Asif Ali not out 25
Shadab Khan not out 0
Extras: (lb2, nb1, w2) 5
Total: (5 wkts; 19 overs) 148
Did not bat: Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi
Fall: 1-12 (Rizwan), 2-75 (Zaman), 3-97 (Hafeez), 4-122 (Babar), 5-124 (Malik)
Bowling: Mujeeb Ur Rahman 4-0-14-1, Nabi 4-0-36-1 (nb1), Naveen-ul-Haq 3-0-22-1, Janat 4-0-48-0, Rashid 4-0-26-2 (w1)
Result: Pakistan won by five wickets
Man of the Match: Asif Ali (PAK)
Umpires: Chris Brown (NZL) and Joel Wilson (WIS)
