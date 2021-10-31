Federal IT minister inaugurates library, computer lab in Orangi Town

Federal Information Technology Minister and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Syed Aminul Haque on Saturday inaugurated a state-of-the-art library and computer lab in Orangi Town.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, he said the world was rapidly advancing in information technology. “Today the whole world is involved in the race of technology and new inventions are being made on a daily basis,” he added.

“The MQM-P made efforts to build roads of Orangi Town on its own, illuminated them with street lights and improved the clean water supply system,” said Haque, who has been elected from the constituency. “Now, we have set up a modern computer training centre for the talented children of Orangi Town.”

He was of the view that we needed to enable our youth to advance in information technology and showcase their skills because in the rapidly changing world.

Haque also inaugurated newly constructed roads, Akbar Shaheed Chowk Road, Khalifa Rashidin Masjid Road and Faran School Road in UC 28, and Haryana School Road in UC 22. MQM-P MPA from Orangi Town Sadaqat Hussain and other leaders were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Haque visited the houses of people who were injured in the blast near the Nazimabad Board Office on Friday and prayed for the speedy recovery of their health.