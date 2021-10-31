Rangers arrest four fraudsters

The Sindh Rangers on Saturday claimed to have arrested four fraudsters.
A spokesman for the paramilitary force said they received information that a group of people posing as people from an NGO were defrauding people in Nagarparkar.
The Rangers troops carried out a raid and arrested the suspects. They were
involved in taking thumbprints of the women in the area for some ulterior motives by claiming that they would be provided with swing machines.
During the initial investigation, the NGO denied of any such activity and told the investigators that they were only operating in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. Further investigation is under way.
