‘Health professionals impact lives of people, shape society’

The Bahria University Medical & Dental College (BUMDC) held its convocation in the Ibn-e-Sina Auditorium of the educational institute on Saturday for its batch one and two of MPhil, batch seven and eight of MBBS, batch four and five of BDS, and batch two, three and four of BSN.

Bahria University Rector Vice Admiral (retd) Kaleem Shaukat HI(M) graced the occasion as the chief guest. Director General Vice Admiral (retd) Khalid Amin HI(M), and Registrar, Dean & Principal and Vice-Principal of Medical College Prof Dr Ambreen Usmani and Prof Dr Khalid Mustafa were in attendance.

Principal & Vice-Principal of Dental College Prof Dr Wahab Buksh Kadri and Prof Dr Kulsoom Fatima Rizvi, along with all the faculty members also attended the ceremony.

After the welcome address by the BUMDC director general, degrees were conferred by the chief guest, followed by an oath-taking ceremony of the MBBS and BDS students performed by Dean Health Sciences Prof Dr Ambreen Usmani.

Vice Admiral (retd) Kaleem Shaukat HI(M), accompanied by Director General Vice Admiral (retd) Khalid Amin HI(M), awarded the degrees to MPhil, MBBS, BDS and BSN graduates.

Subsequently, certificates of merit and medals were presented to the position holders. A total of 455 graduates were awarded degrees, out of which 248 received their degrees physically at the convocation.

In his address, Vice Admiral (retd) Kaleem Shaukat HI(M) congratulated the parents of the graduating students. He also congratulated the graduating students for completing their preliminary studies, and urged the graduates to pursue higher qualification.

He emphasised that convocation is an important milestone, as it marks the beginning of their professional careers and social responsibilities. He explained that health professionals have a direct impact on the lives of ordinary citizens, and shape up the well-being of society. He wished the graduating students well in their future endeavours.

Students who were awarded gold medals in their respective academic programmes are as follows: for MPhil batch 2015-19, Qurat Ul Ain Javaid of anatomy, Mehtab Munir of pharmacology and Shaista Bakht of microbiology departments, and for MPhil batch 2016-20, Maryam Faiz of anatomy, Mamoora Mirza of pharmacology and Sayher Kazmi of pathology.

Mushahid Hussain for MBBS batch 2015-19, Hafiz Muhammad Motsim Tariq for BDS batch 2016-19, Farheen Anwar for BDS batch 2017-20, Fatima Zahra for BSN batch 2015-18, Salma Javaid for BSN batch 2016-19 and Sana Sultan for BSN batch 2017-20 were also awarded gold medals.

At the end, Director General Vice Admiral (retd) Khalid Amin HI(M) presented the convocation souvenir to chief guest Vice Admiral (retd) Kaleem Shaukat HI(M) as a token of appreciation for gracing the occasion with his presence. The ceremony ended with a photo session of graduates with the chief guest and others.