Vaccinated people can occupy 80pc public transport, railway seats

On the directions of the Government of Sindh, the home department has issued a fresh order to announce the relaxing of more Covid-related restrictions, which include extending the occupancy of the seating capacity in public transport and railways from 70 per cent to 80 per cent for vaccinated individuals.

The notification reads: “The NCOC [National Command & Operation Centre], vide their letter dated October 28, 2021, has communicated the guidelines for the continuation of the NPIs [non-pharmaceutical interventions] regime in the whole country, based on the percentage of the vaccinated population.

“Since all the districts of the province of Sindh fall within the ‘C’ category, the following NPIs regime shall be enforced in the province of Sindh from November 1, 2021 to November 15, 2021.

“Accordingly, the home department, Government of Sindh, in exercise of powers conferred under Section 3(1) of the Sindh Epidemic Diseases Act, 2014 (The Sindh Act VIII of 2015), is pleased to issue the following order for enforcement within the territorial jurisdiction of the province of Sindh.

“Indoor gatherings are allowed only for fully vaccinated individuals, with a maximum limit of 300 individuals. Outdoor gatherings are allowed only for fully vaccinated individuals, with a maximum limit of 1,000 individuals.

“Indoor dining, including at food courts of shopping malls, is allowed at 50 per cent occupancy only for fully vaccinated individuals till 11:59pm. Outdoor dining is allowed only for fully vaccinated individuals till 11:59pm.

“Takeaway, drive-through and home delivery are allowed 24/7, subject to the following of all the SOPs [standard operating procedures], with the staff and delivery personnel duly vaccinated. Carrying vaccination cards by the guests shall be mandatory for inspection by the LEAs [law enforcement agencies].

“Indoor weddings and related ceremonies are allowed only for fully vaccinated individuals, with a maximum limit of 300 guests. Outdoor weddings and related ceremonies are allowed only for vaccinated individuals, with a maximum limit of 500 individuals.

“Market and business activities will continue till 10pm. Essential services will continue 24/7. All the managements, staff and customers shall follow Covid-related SOPs. There will be no closed days.

“Public transport is allowed with the occupancy level of up to 80 per cent seating capacity for vaccinated individuals only and subject to the following of all the SOPs, with the staff vaccinated. The wearing of masks will continue in all types of public transport services.

“Railway services will operate with 80 per cent occupancy for vaccinated individuals under strict Covid protocols. The wearing of masks will continue throughout the journey.

“All types of educational institutes will follow 100 per cent attendance, with a focused campaign to vaccinate students who are 12 years and above in accordance with the obligatory vaccination regime timeline.

“Contact sports (karate, boxing, martial arts, rugby, water polo, kabaddi and wrestling) are allowed for fully vaccinated individuals only. Shrines are allowed to resume for fully vaccinated individuals only. Cinemas are allowed to open for fully vaccinated individuals only till 1am.

“Normal office working hours will continue with 100 per cent attendance. All the employees are to be fully vaccinated. Indoor gyms are allowed for fully vaccinated individuals only. All amusement parks, water sports and swimming pools will continue activities at 50 per cent of the capacity. Public parks may remain open under strict Covid protocols.

“Policy of controlled tourism for fully vaccinated individuals will continue and will be ensured by the district administration. Meals and beverages are allowed to be served during in-flight journey for domestic airlines. However, the wearing of masks will continue throughout the journey.

“District administrations may impose broader lockdowns for specific areas within their jurisdictions with stringent Covid protocols based on risk assessment. District administrations shall implement targeted SLDs [smart lockdowns] and mSLDs [micro-smart lockdowns]. The wearing of masks shall be compulsory at public places while incorporating innovative measures for enforcement.”