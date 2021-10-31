People are talking about

-- the ludicrous demand by the senator of the Balochistan Awami Party asking for a dedicated aircraft for the use of parliament members. People say this demand is not only condemnable but also needs a bit of introspection as the country has been facing several challenges, especially on its economic front and cannot afford such a luxury. One simply fails to understand this preposterous demand given the ongoing circumstances that prevail and politicians should observe austerity rather than demand luxury.

-- the conflicting statements issued by ministers over the situation prevailing in the country because of the TLP movement and how they need to let just one designated spokesperson speak on the issue. People say while one minister says an agreement has been reached, another says talks are still going on, while yet others say there will be no talks until the agitation has stopped, confusing the general public, which is suffering because of this standoff between the agitators and the government.

-- the praiseworthy decisions by the courts to take down buildings that have been erected on land that has been grabbed by unscrupulous developers and sold for great profit.. People say those who reside/work in these buildings were duped, while those who took advantage of the unsuspecting public became affluent with the connivance of government officials dealing with real estate, so it is great news that the court has ordered compensation for the purchasers and punishment for the profiteers.

-- the unfortunate fact that political parties are thoughtless about the inconvenience they cause to the general public by holding protests on roads, causing traffic jams that keep commuters gridlocked for hours. People say the daily traffic mess is bad enough but protests make it much worse as well as dangerous, because sometimes protestors resort to vandalizing public and government property or causing the death of innocent bystanders, so these political parties should restrict their protests to open spaces.

-- Pakistan’s victory over India in their opening fixture of the T20 World Cup, especially as the letter has won all previous encounters. People say the team, with eight players making their debut at a T20 World Cup, didn’t show they had been overburdened by the weight of history or the pressure put on them by social media. This win and the subsequent ones lifted the spirits of the general cricket loving public which has been hearing only negative news lately.

-- the insensitive manner in which female political entities attire themselves in expensive outfits and accessories and then have the temerity to talk about eliminating poverty and say they are thinking only about the welfare of the underprivileged masses. People say appearing at public rallies, or addressing press conferences with a new and glamorous outfit each time is hardly conducive to convincing anyone that they care about the welfare of the underprivileged who do not have the bare necessities of life.

-- the continued use of plastic bags despite the fact that the government has issued warnings from time to time. People say the problem is that the administration cracks down on consumer shop outlets from time to time, but there is no sustained effort to stop them. Many countries have already banned the production and use of polythene bags and it is high time that Pakistan followed their example by putting a complete ban on non-biodegradable plastic products to save its environment. – I.H.