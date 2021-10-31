Strange animal species found in Sector G-7/1

Islamabad : The presence of some strange animal species in the residential sector raised concerns among the residents but later it came out to be an un-harmful animal having an important role in the forest areas.

According to the details, the residents of Sector G-7/1 witnessed an animal roaming nearby the residential units. They immediately informed the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) that sent its officials to ascertain the situation.

The IWMB officials found an Asian Palm Civet Cat in the tree area and apprised the residents that this animal species never caused any harm to humans.

This kind of species can be found in parks and suburban gardens with mature fruit trees and undisturbed vegetation in Islamabad. It is not harmful to humans and also present in the protected Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP).

It feeds on palm flowers and because of this habit, it is also called the toddy cat. In some areas of this region, they are also known for the scrapings of their perineal glands, which produce a musky substance used in high-end fragrances.

The leopards and tigers also hunt Civic Cats and they are part of food chain in the national park. They have an essential role to play in the ecosystem due to which their presence is largely regarded as important in the forest areas.

An official said it is good to see that now the people inform the IWMB whenever they feel concerned about any animal or bird species.

“We have been trying hard to develop this culture because whenever anyone finds anything strange regarding animal and bird species it is necessary to inform concerned authorities instead of causing harm to them,” he said.