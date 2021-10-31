November 1 deadline for submission of Inter special exam forms

Rawalpindi : Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (RBISE) on Saturday announced that November 1 will be last date for submitting online forms of special examination of Intermediate Part-I and II.

According to Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (RBISE) spokesman, the date had been extended to facilitate the students.

The students have been allowed to submit forms till Nov 1 without any additional charges.

However, the forms submitted after the date and till Nov 9 would be charged a double fee.

Similarly, the students can submit forms until 12 November with a triple fee, he said, adding that forms submitted after that would be charged a triple fee plus Rs200 per day till the last date of submission, which is 17 November.

Intermediate special exams 2021, Part-I and II, would start on 27 November, this year.

The students who failed to take part in annual exams could submit forms for special exams while the candidates who are not satisfied with 33% marks or have reservations about results made under the Promotion Policy 2021 could also send the admission form within the due date.