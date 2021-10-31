Conference on robotic, automation in industry held at NUST

Rawalpindi: A two-day 4th IEEE International Conference on Robotics and Automation in Industry (ICRAI) concluded at NUST College of Electrical & Mechanical Engineering (CEME).
In her remarks at the opening ceremony, the chief guest, Executive Director HEC, Dr. Shaista Sohail, felicitated NUST CEME for arranging the 4th IEEE International Conference on Robotics and Automation in Industry, adding such conferences not only bring together experts in the relevant fields and pave the way for forging meaningful academic and research collaborations, but also inspire disruptive innovation among students and researchers.
She asserted that Robotics & Automation is an exciting and fast-advancing area of research, that enables the incorporation of various human capabilities, like intelligence and decision-making, into machines.
She urged all participants to fully avail the opportunity through discussing the latest trends in Robotics and Automation, and, in so doing, ascertain avenues for joint research in the field. In his welcome remarks, Brig Asim Bashir Waraich, Commandant CEME, highlighted the significance attached to research conferences around the world, which enable knowledge integration leading to the development of workable ideas.
He said that NUST CEME is home to the novel, state-of-the-art projects and research of international standards, which, he added, would be reflected in the research presentations during the course of the conference.
