Mausikaar back in action!

Islamabad : Making a welcome comeback after the close down due to COVID-19 - albeit on a virtual platform - a program organized by Mausikaar Trust, which operates to promote and preserve classical music and look after the welfare of the artistes who play/sing this genre. The last live program was held on March 2nd. 2020. After that all activities were suspended due to COVID-19, yet monetary help was provided to a few very deserving artistes during this time, due to limited funds. This virtual performance featured violin virtuso, Ustad Rais Ahmed Khan (Pride of performance and Sitara-e-Imtiaz) with Wasim Khokhar on the tabla.

Dr Seema, president of Mausikaar - who hosted the program along with Masood Hashmi and Dr Amir Burney (UK) - said it was a new experience for the committee of the music platform. A professional studio was hired with all the technical facilities and any issues the audience experienced with sound were soon resolved. She also expressed gratitude for Amir Burney’s help, who is a musician in his own right although a surgeon by profession. His collaboration, advice and support for Mausikaar was instrumental in making this program a success.

It was good to see that music lovers from USA, Canada, UK, Ireland, Middle East, Australia and Pakistan participated in the program, which was an interactive one.

Many requests poured in. Ustad Rais played really well and enthralled everyone with his performance, so the program continued for two and a half hours, although it was scheduled for only an hour and a half! It goes to show how pleased the listeners were!

Ustad Rais has done two or three online programs before and according to him he enjoyed this the most as the audience was mature and good listeners, interacting with him throughout the performance. He appreciated all the arrangements technical and otherwise at the studio and said that he felt very comfortable.