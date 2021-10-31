36 companies ready to reduce carbon emission

Islamabad : Pakistan is going to become first developing country where 360 commercial companies would sign up to go ‘Net Zero’ that means they will not pollute atmosphere with carbon emission.
The information shared by the climate change ministry showed that the government has not forced the companies to go net zero as it is their own decision given the increasing carbon emission in the air.
When asked about the net zero philosophy, an official of the climate change ministry said net zero is broadly the same as carbon neutral: Emissions are still being generated, but they are offset by the same amount elsewhere.
“The ‘net total” of the emissions will be zero. The technologies play a big part in it as well: If a process generates CO, but also captures and stores it, it can be net zero,” he said.
Giving an example he said a coal-fired power plant that is fitted with carbon capture and carbon storage tech could possibly qualify as net zero. He said most of the companies that are willing to go net zero are from the textile sector and the government would also encourage companies from other sectors to follow their example to reduce carbon emission in the country.
