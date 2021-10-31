Accused involved in injuring police personnel arrested

Islamabad : Shehzad Town police have arrested a notorious drug peddler Fiaz Khan, said a police spokesman on Saturday.

He said that, on 02nd October, 2021, Shehzad Town police got information that a drug peddler is supplying drugs in Frash Town. Upon receiving the information, a police team headed by Sub-Inspector Fayyaz Akber and other officials took prompt action and arrested a drug peddler Fiaz Khan resident of Kohat red-handed and recovered 1,270 gram hashish from his possession. As the police team arrested the drug-peddler, three unknown accused started resistance with the team by which police officer SI Fayyaz Akbar got injuries. The accused had succeeded to flee from the scene. Police had registered an FIR No. 373, u/s 353/186/9/c against the unknown accused.

SP (Rural-Zone) Muhammad Usman Tipu took the notice and directed concerned police station to arrest the accused immediately. A team of Shahzad Town police under the supervision of ASP Faryal Fareed headed by SHO Shahzad Town Muhammad Azeem and other officials has apprehended an accused Baddar Munir, a resident of Farash town involved in the said incident and recovered 220 gram hashish from his possession who was also found to be a criminal record holder.

DIG (Operations) appreciated the performance of the team and said that an operation on large scale is being conducted against the drug-peddlers in the city as the force has announced a war against this menace.