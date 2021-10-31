PIDE study reports significant reduction in poverty rate

Islamabad : During the period between 1998 to 2019, the number of non-poor people in Pakistan has increased from 6.7% to 21.4%, indicating a significant reduction in the country’s poverty rate, states a brief released by the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE).

The data reveal that overall poverty level has declined, and more people have access to basic facilities like food, health, education, and employment. The analysis concludes that poverty levels have declined across Pakistan due to periods of high economic growth and successful implementation of traditional and modern programmes for poverty alleviation.

These programs include social safety net programmes including the Ehsaas BISP, WWF and Zakat. Based on the study, PIDE has recommended that the government should establish a proper monitoring strategy so that the poorest of the poor continue to get benefits from social safety net programmes, which are also generating employment opportunities.

Poverty reduction is one of the most important sustainable development goals set by the UN in 2015. According to this goal, Pakistan must reduce its poverty level to half by 2030 from 24.3% to 12%. Pakistan is making efforts to achieve this target although the COVID-19 pandemic has made it difficult to achieve this goal due to severe macroeconomic imbalances in the economy.

The PIDE brief provides consistent data series of poverty in Pakistan from 1998 to 2019 using the CBN estimation method. An analysis of historical data suggest that poverty has declined to some extent at the national and provincial levels. Sustained economic growth is considered as an important driver of poverty reduction, and in Pakistan, there is a need to maintain an economic growth of around 6-7%.

It is evident from statistics that the early 2000s were a period of high economic growth translating into low poverty rates. Whereas after 2006, the GDP grew at a decreasing rate as compared to preceding years resulting in low poverty decline and greater number of potential poor in the country. The PIDE knowledge brief aims to discuss different groups of poor people present in the country by categorizing these at different poverty levels. This categorization offers a deep insight into the state of poverty across the country from 1998 to 2019 and will help policymakers to formulate more specific and relevant policies concerning these different poverty groups.

PIDE has a vast history of measuring poverty and its characteristics by conducting various surveys for reaching the exact figures to help policymakers better understand the phenomena and formulate the right policies. In this context, it conducted surveys in three different rounds (first in 2001, second in 2004 and third in 2010) under a programme of the Pakistan Panel Household Survey (PPHS).