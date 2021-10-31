NHMP IG listens to people’s problems online

Islamabad: The National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) is adheres to the basic principles of honesty, courtesy and prompt assistance with motorways and national highway users.

NHMP believes in equal and fair application of law, strict enforcement on National Highways and Motorways to regulate the flow of traffic. The tireless endeavours, best strategies, rigorous road safety awareness campaigns, effective and judicious law enforcement as well as special patrolling by NHMP during current year resulted significantly in reduction of fatal accidents.

About 17 million traffic violations were enforced to ensure supremacy of law on motorways and national highways. More than 1.8 million drivers (road users) were briefed on road safety at various points on motorways and highways. 20 black spots were identified and rectified to address the main engineering and road furniture issues resulting in dangerous accidents.

IG, NHMP Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam said this while addressing during in the last live ‘E-Khuli Kachehri’ as IGP NHMP at FM-95 Radio and official Facebook page of NHMP, says a press release.

He also answered the questions asked by the radio listeners all over the country/abroad and issued immediate orders to resolve the problems of the people. He requested the commuters to maintain safe following distance between vehicles to avoid accidents and avoid overtaking where prohibited. He added, never ride motorcycle without helmet, rider and pillion rider must wear safety helmets. Make sure you have a first aid box and fire extinguishers in your vehicle, fasten your seat belt before driving, and don’t use mobile while driving. Accidents are caused due to overloading and over speeding, so never do over speeding and overloading.

The national Highways and Motorway Police working day and night to make your journey safe on roads. To promote safety on Motorways and Highways through effective enforcement and provision of assistance to road users by applying highest standards of courtesy, integrity and professionalism is our mission. He said that NHMP is trying to provide all possible assistance to the commuters.