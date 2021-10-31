FBR waives penal surcharge

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Friday waived off penal surcharge on cleared goods at warehouses till November 25 to provide relief to the business community, a statement said.

"In its notification ... issued on October 27, 2021, FBR fully waived off penal surcharge on goods not cleared within the prescribed period," it added.

The statement said the FBR took the decision to facilitate the trade and industry and commercial importers who had not been able to clear their goods on time by payment of duty and taxes.

FBR has further clarified that the facility is for ex-bond clearances made within thirty days from the date of commencement of this notification up to November 25, 2021.