Gold rate drops Rs1,300/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market further decreased by Rs1,300 per tola on Saturday.

According to the data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association (ASSJA), gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs117,300 per tola. Similarly, 10-gram gold rate dropped by Rs1,114 to Rs100,566.

In the international market, gold rates dropped by $11 to $1,783 per ounce.

Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,440 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood same at Rs1,234.56.

Jewelers claimed gold prices in the local market remained lower by Rs2,000 as compared with prices in the Dubai gold market.