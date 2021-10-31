Adviser stresses steady growth to enable industries manage cash flow

LAHORE: Razak Dawood, Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce, Industries and Production and Investment, has said a steady increase in growth was a preferable strategy to enable industries to manage their cash flow problems.

The growth this year was planned at 4.8 percent; next year it should be 5.2 percent and so on, the adviser said during a lengthy interactive session with various industry stakeholders at Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI).

He admitted the narrow export base both in terms of product and geography had checked the export growth in the country.

Moreover, he added import duties on raw materials of the industries, increased the cost and the hassle of going for duty drawbacks.

He expressed surprise that export of pesticides from Pakistan was banned, saying sometimes bureaucracy issues notifications without taking the head of the ministry into confidence.

Dawood blamed the menace of fake pesticide on fellow businessmen and the patronage they received from national and provincial lawmakers.

The adviser said under tariff rationalisation the government had sacrificed duties worth Rs7 billion in its first budget presented by Asad Umar.

The raw materials consumed by exporting industries were exempted from duties in this phase; however, next year, Abdul Hafeez Shiekh allowed the Ministry of Commerce a space of Rs20 billion for duty rationalisation on raw materials.

It be noted that most of the raw materials of textile, leather were carefully taken out of the high import duty regime.

Now nylon, viscose, and jute are being imported duty free by the textile sector.

Dawood said this fiscal Shaukat Tareen allowed the commerce ministry to consume Rs40 billion on duty rationalisation.

He said from this amount the duties of pharmaceutical raw materials were rationalised along with those on footwear and hoped to see pharmaceutical and footwear exports going up in future.

The top commerce official did concede the duty rationalisation had intentionally been delayed because the amount needed for this rationalisation was very high.

Duties on steel and other engineering raw materials had kept the growth in this sector at bay, Dawood said and added that he was upbeat the next fiscal he would be able to get the fiscal place for tariff rationalisation for this sector.

“I shudder at the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) powers to freeze the bank accounts of tax defaulters and recover the defaulted amount.”

The adviser feared he could also face music from revenue collectors after he had left power and joined his business back.

Regarding the importance of geographic diversification of exports he said his ministry had targeted central Asian states.

The countries in this region include Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and others import the same goods worth $100 billion that “we export to the EU, USA and Canada”.

According to Dawood, an Afghan truck from Karachi had already made a trip to central Asia without unloading the goods at Torkhum border in Pakistan and reloading the goods in a Pakistani truck at the Afghanistan side and then again unloading the goods at Afghan-Tajikistan border to be again loaded in a Tajik truck.

“This cumbersome procedure has been abolished and any truck from the group of these countries can load the goods from one country, say seaport at Karachi, and take it to its destination without loading and reloading hassle. This has drastically reduced the delivery time of consignments.”

He said if the system worked seamlessly the volume of regional trade would multiply in a few years.

“Experimental trips in this regard have been successful but there is a need to improve infrastructure at the Pakistani side for smooth flow of traffic.”

Admitting the trade deficit would again be higher in October, he, however, added it was wrong to look at the trade deficit in isolation.

Increased remittances and increased exports would gradually cover the current account deficit, he said, expecting the exports to register an increase of $5 billion in textiles only while the luxury imports would gradually decline.

He said imports like raw materials, plants, and machinery was good for the economy in the long run. Petroleum imports were higher in value because of high prices but volume wise the imports have not gone up substantially.

Dawood said it was wrong to ban export of any item.

The adviser said he was opposed a ban on exports of onion, potatoes, and tomatoes, and that has paid off.

“The prices of these items are stable in Pakistan and we have earned much needed foreign exchange,” the adviser said.