Stocks to look for triggers as EFF limbo lingers

KARACHI: Stocks succumbed to economic concerns in the outgoing week and are seen under pressure owing to ongoing political turmoil; however, a positive outcome of IMF loan talks may prove a trigger, traders said.

During the outgoing week, the KSE-100 Shares Index, the main gauge of Pakistan’s capital market closed at 46,219 points, down 641 points or 1.4 percent week-on-week. Average volumes clocked in at 203 million shares, down 32 percent week-on-week, while average traded value settled at $40 million, down 37 percent week-on-week.

However, any positive outcome from talks with the IMF for the resumption of $6 billion Extended Funding Facility (EFF) can fire up the sentiment, according to the analysts.

“We expect the market to show positivity in the upcoming week given the talks with the IMF (International Monetary Fund) for the sixth tranche turn out in Pakistan’s favour,” said a report by Arif Habib Limited, a brokerage house.

“Moreover, support from Saudi Arabia in terms of safe deposits, IMF tranche, and the upcoming Sukuk issue, expected to raise $1billion, alongside suspension of debt repayment will release the pressure off of the country’s foreign exchange reserves.”

However, current macroeconomic concerns like rising imports and higher CPI could keep the market range-bound, the brokerage cautioned.

Foreign selling continued this week, clocking in at $2.7 million compared to a net sell of $7.3 million last week.

Major selling was witnessed in commercial banks ($2.5 million) and fertilisers ($1.7 million).

On the local front, buying was reported by other organizsations ($1.7 million) followed by insurance companies ($1.3 million).

Traders said activity remained jittery during the outgoing week amid various macroeconomic and security concerns including rupee downslide to an all-time low of 175/dollar, augmenting inflationary readings going forward on account of increasing food and petroleum prices, and TLP protest against the detention of its leader Saad Rizvi.

However, later in the week, the market recovered most of the lost points as trade picked pace following a pledge of $4.2 billion ($3 billion safe deposit and $1.2 billion for oil facility) by Saudi Arabia, and rupee rebounding from 175/dollar to 171/dollar.

Topline Securities, in its monthly market review, reported that the KSE-100 Shares Index increased by 2.9 percent month-on-month basis.

In the outgoing week, following the issues caused by the glitches in the new trading system, Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) said its IT team was constantly working to address the concerns and issues in Jade Trading Terminal (JTT). The bourse issued a detailed statement on the new trading system (NTS) NTS that it said was fully operational. According to PSX, the new trading engine was procured from the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SZSE), China.

Auto sales (as reported by PAMA) for September 2021 clocked in at 22,235 units, up 2 percent month-on-month and 59 percent year on year), prices of petroleum product increased up to Rs10.49/liter from Oct 16 onwards, where news reports suggested they will further increase by up to Rs9.5/litre from Nov 1 in line with the increase in crude oil prices in the international markets.

Pakistan’s Current Account deficit clocked in at $1.113 billion in September 2021 compared to a deficit of $1.473 billion in August 2021. Also, another blow came from Financial Action Task Force that retained Pakistan on the grey list in its plenary meeting.