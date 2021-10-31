Rupee likely to post more gains

KARACHI: The rupee is expected to appreciate further against the dollar next week, supported by improved supply of hard currency and positive investor sentiments in anticipation of the resumption of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan programme, traders and analysts said.

The rupee saw a quick recovery later in the week after Saudi Arabia announced a fresh deposit of $3 billion with the State Bank of Pakistan to shore up the foreign exchange reserves and also a deferred oil supply to the tune of $1.2 billion. The local unit closed at 171.65 to the dollar on Friday before hitting an all-time low of 175.27 on Tuesday. The rupee fell 7.49 percent versus the dollar so far this year. It slumped 11.86 percent since its recent peak in May given a widening current account deficit amid higher imports.

The country’s reserves fell to $23.933 billion during the week ended October 22 from $24.327 billion a week ago. The central bank’s own reserves decreased by $346 million to $17.146 billion.

“The rupee has been strengthening for the past few days as the market reacted positively to the Saudi financial package and assumed that the IMF deal would be finalised soon,” said a trader at a leading commercial bank.

“Trends suggest that the rupee is likely to strengthen further over the next week in view of improved inflows as the revival of the IMF Extended Fund Facility could boost sentiments and compel exporters to go for forward sale of dollars. Importers are also expected to slow down their payments,” he added.

The rupee had been under pressure because of the surging current account deficit amid a spike in imports. The depreciation of the rupee stoked the inflationary pressures and the government raised electricity and fuel prices. The higher energy costs could increase inflation further.

In the absence of the IMF nod, Pakistan was hunting for more external financing to arrest the widening current account deficit, which swelled to $3.4 billion in the first quarter of this fiscal year from $2.5 billion a year ago.

Analysts said the IMF deal along with confirmation of using $2.7 billion Covid-19 support fund to be used for budgetary support measures is expected to lift the rupee higher. It would give rupee much more relief to the forex liquidity issues currently faced.

“Market is also pricing in a 50-100 basis points rate hike. In these scenarios, a fall below 170/$, also the level which the central bank initially intervened, is quite likely, with some analysts signalling a move towards the 168 level,” Tresmark, an application that tracks financial markets, said in a client note.

The rupee on a Real Effective Exchange Rate (REER) basis is currently undervalued. The REER index fell to 95.9 in September, depreciating by 0.7 percent compared with last month. The REER has depreciated by 4 percent since the beginning of FY2022. The declining trend in the REER is an indication of a strong rupee.