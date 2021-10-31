A break from chaos

The T20 World Cup is in full swing. Every team is ready to give a tough time to other teams. Amidst all this excitement, the Afghanistan team deserves a special round of applause. Even though Afghanistan has been going through turmoil and a state of uncertainty, its team played exceptionally well. It is heart-warming to see that cricket that has brought smiles to the faces of Afghans. No one is unaware of the hardships and struggles they have been facing. Cricket, like other sports, can help bring some much-needed respite in the lives of all its fans. In this regard, everyone should support the Afghan cricket team for its zeal and courage and put aside all differences – if only for a while. One hopes that Afghanistan will bounce back and come stronger in the upcoming matches.

Zohaib Ahmed

Hub