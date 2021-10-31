More mouths to feed

It seems that Afghanistan will not have peace in the near future, and Pakistan can once again expect the arrival of the refugees, which may seriously affect its limited resources. According to the UNHCR, there are 1.4 million registered Afghan refugees in Pakistan. Undoubtedly, the number of unregistered refugees is just as high. Additionally, the Covid-19 pandemic has also forced a large number of Pakistanis to return from foreign countries. This inflow of people creates problems for cities.

A number of people then turn to crime to meet their basic needs and provide for their families. The government should take the necessary steps to cope with this rise in population and the resulting problems.

Saddam Babar Solangi

Lahore