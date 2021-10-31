 
Sunday October 31, 2021
No checks

October 31, 2021

The sale of expired medicines causes hundreds of deaths in the country. There is no one to hear people’s complaints, and any action from the government is yet to be seen.

The government should take strict action against this practice to save lives of the people who end up buying these.

Mujahid Zahid

Deltian