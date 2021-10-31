The sale of expired medicines causes hundreds of deaths in the country. There is no one to hear people’s complaints, and any action from the government is yet to be seen.
The government should take strict action against this practice to save lives of the people who end up buying these.
Mujahid Zahid
Deltian
The T20 World Cup is in full swing. Every team is ready to give a tough time to other teams. Amidst all this...
It seems that Afghanistan will not have peace in the near future, and Pakistan can once again expect the arrival of...
This is to draw the attention of the authorities to the alarming rise in dengue cases all over Pakistan. People are...
According to the data revealed by the regional directorates of the Ministry of Law, Justice and Human rights in...
Deforestation is one of the biggest barriers to the country’s sustainable development. With modern technology, the...
Amidst all the problems prevalent in the country, one of the most affected groups is that of students. Whenever...