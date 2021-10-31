 
Sunday October 31, 2021
Great loss

October 31, 2021

Deforestation is one of the biggest barriers to the country’s sustainable development. With modern technology, the rate of deforestation is much greater than it was before. Forty-three thousand hectares of forest were cleared between 1990 and 2010. Now the forest cover is just around five percent of Pakistan’s land.

This leads to a number of problems such as increased air pollution, soil erosion etc. The government should ensure that trees are planted to protect the environment.

Saba Baran

Turbat