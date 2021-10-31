Great loss

Deforestation is one of the biggest barriers to the country’s sustainable development. With modern technology, the rate of deforestation is much greater than it was before. Forty-three thousand hectares of forest were cleared between 1990 and 2010. Now the forest cover is just around five percent of Pakistan’s land.

This leads to a number of problems such as increased air pollution, soil erosion etc. The government should ensure that trees are planted to protect the environment.

Saba Baran

Turbat