To study in peace

Amidst all the problems prevalent in the country, one of the most affected groups is that of students. Whenever anything happens, educational institutions close down. First, educational institutions were completely shut down due to Covid-19. Education suffered because there were no standard procedures or software for taking the exams or classes online. When online classes finally started, the fact that a number of students had no access to the internet or computers made studying practically impossible for them. Those who managed to show up, found online classes difficult and troublesome. Now roads are closed due to the TLP protest. While many educational institutions closed down, others remained open and that meant students had trouble commuting to schools or colleges.

The quality of education in our country is already low and yet we are handling it irresponsibly. It seems that the government has made decisions regarding educational institutions as if it couldn’t be less bothered by what happens to students and their education. Such an attitude is detrimental to everyone involved and can lead to problems in the long run. The government needs to ensure that no matter what goes on in the political arena, students’ education is undisturbed.

Syed Irfan Haider Sherazi

Gujranwala