Impending smog

It has become an annual ritual to curse smog and do nothing about it to prevent it in the next winter. The problem is particularly recurring in Punjab, centering areas in and around Lahore. Air pollution is a major issue in all major cities in Pakistan, but the way it engulfs Lahore and its surrounding areas in the months of winter should compel authorities to devise a comprehensive strategy to combat this menace. Air pollution and smog has been rapidly increasing and the Punjab government is yet to initiate any significant measures to forestall the impending crisis. Smog affects people’s health and also takes a huge economic toll as businesses and educational activities come to a standstill. For the past two years, the country has already suffered a lot in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and educational institutions have mostly remained closed for over a year.

With this pandemic-related loss of business and education, if smog once again takes its hold it will be a dangerous situation for all who live in areas that are commonly engulfed by smog. Its impact is devastating and requires proper planning and implementation of steps needed to combat this problem. People face various diseases due to increasing smog and emergency wards in hospitals experience an undue pressure of patients who come with respiratory complications. The smog that has an annual resurgence is extremely harmful to health as the air quality index touches lowest levels. The number of polluted particles record a rapid surge, there is almost an abrupt decline in visibility and making it extremely hard for people to travel or ride on motorbikes or even move around on foot. Then there are the related and serious instances of eye and throat infections making it difficult to breathe and see.

The smog is acrid and turns toxic when stubble burning takes place in winter. The plain regions of the country are especially prone to this poisonous mixture of fog and smoke. There is a need to monitor the situation via satellite imagery over the areas susceptible to smog. But there is no need to wait for real-time data to tell us what to do. Our past experiences should have taught us lessons on how to prepare for such crises. This is a grave issue which cannot afford any procrastination. Without an adequately coordinated and organised strategy to address the issue of smog, we end up blaming neighbouring countries which has not helped us in the past. In fact, we need coordinated regional efforts to help this situation. The Ministry of Climate Change must utilise the expertise of the Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) to obtain all relevant information about the emerging situation in the coming weeks. There is also a need to set up more control rooms to monitor the situation.