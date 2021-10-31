Govt-TLP deadlock: Mediation assigned to new Ulema body

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said that it would be appreciated if the religious scholars played the role of a bridge between the government and the banned Tehrik-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), as he did not want bloodshed but insisted there could be no compromise on the country’s security and the government writ. Meanwhile, roads remained blocked and traffic suspended in Wazirabad on Saturday as TLP protesters remained encamped near the city for the second straight day.

The prime minister observed this during an interaction with a delegation of religious scholars and leaders on Saturday. Premier emphasised that peace and security is in everyone’s interest. Religious scholars called for negotiations to wriggle out of the present situation.

In the meeting, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that expulsion of the French ambassador is not the solution to any problem and he cannot be expelled. He contended that fighting with France will isolate Pakistan internationally. The prime minister also said that the cases of banned TLP supremo Saad Rizvi are pending in the courts. If the court releases Saad Rizvi, they will have no objection. “No one can blackmail me, nor will I be blackmailed,” he remarked and pointed out that while the police were strictly forbidden to shoot, but shots were fired from the other side. Imran told the Ulema that they must convince the (TLP) people to refrain from bloodshed and not to resort to violence. He said neither should they (TLP) resort to violence nor should they force the state to use force, and assured the Ulema government will have no hesitation in accepting TLP’s legitimate demands.

There were also reports that initially, the delegation of Ulema had refused to meet the prime minister in the presence of two federal ministers after which the prime minister directed them not to participate in the talks. On their part, the Ulema told the prime minister that he was not being apprised of the real situation as statements of government personalities were worsening the situation and full powers should be given for negotiations.

Meanwhile, in a chat with media persons after the meeting, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noorul Haq Qadri said that a 11-member committee of Ulema and Mashaikh was formed, which would remain in contact with the government and was already in contact with TLP leadership. He noted that the prime minister said that serious talks would always be welcome. Sounding optimistic, the minister maintained that the situation would improve soon. “I am quite hopeful that by the blessings of Allah Almighty, there would be betterment in the situation after the participation of the Ulema in the process,” he remarked. He contended that the process would move forward. The minister added that Premier Imran was optimistic that soon, a solution would be found to the situation.

“The minister is telling lies,” was his sharp reply to a question, when asked if it was a fact that prime minister did not have the knowledge about an earlier agreement signed with TLP. Qadri emphasised how could he dare to contract an agreement without approval of the prime minister. The former federal minister PTI Senator Faisal Vawda had claimed that the prime minister was not informed of the agreement and he was in formed of the decisions afterwards. The senator from Karachi also claimed that the agreement was absolutely wrong.

Ministry of Information had notified media persons prior to the meeting of religious scholars with the prime minister that Federal Minister for Information Chaudhry Fawad Hussain would hold news conference after this meeting at Banigala. However, there was no formal news briefing later on. “Yes, there is headway,” was his response to the question about progress in the meeting between the prime minister and the religious scholars with regard to banned TLP.

Meanwhile, roads remained blocked and traffic suspended in Wazirabad on Saturday as TLP protesters intending to march on Islamabad encamped near the city for a second straight day.

Outside Wazirabad, security forces have dug trenches and placed barricades on the roads to contain the mob near a crossing over the Chenab. All roads between Wazirabad-Sialkot and Wazirabad-Gujranwala have been sealed by government authorities to cut off the mob’s advance. Train and internet services remain suspended in Gujranwala; however, life is inching back to normalcy in the city.