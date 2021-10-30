TLP Long March: Twin cities brace for fuel shortage

Rawalpindi: As thousands of supporters of the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) on Friday continued their march towards the federal capital, disrupting routine life along the route of the rally and creating severe difficulties for the masses particularly in twin cities, Rawalpindi and Islamabad while the Petroleum Dealers Association (PDA) has also asked the government to settle the matter immediately warning a shortage of petroleum products citing a disruption in the supply of petroleum products.

As the proscribed TLP rally is heading towards Islamabad, the local administration has finalized all the arrangements to prevent the protesters from reaching Faizabad while the security forces had cordoned off the major roads to stop the protesters who have been staging sit-ins on GT Road for the past several days, disrupting routine life and transport services. The local administrations of Rawalpindi and Islamabad also blocked T-Chowk, Soan Bridge, Tarnol, and Kashmir Highway. The concerned authorities also stopped all kinds of movement here at Gujar Khan, Chak Beli Khan Road, Kallar Syedan Road, and Chakwal Road. The government has directed to stop TLP protesters at Jhelum.

The march has also affected life in twin cities, Rawalpindi and Islamabad like various other cities. The administration had closed Murree Road for around ten days with only a pause for three days for all kinds of vehicular traffic by placing containers and barbed wires.