Cinematic twist: Juhi Chawla comes to Shah Rukh’s aid

NEW DELHI: Indian actor Juhi Chawla has signed an INR 100,000 surety bond for the release of Aryan Khan, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s eldest son.
According to the Hindustan Times, Chawla arrived at the special narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances court in Mumbai on Friday evening to sign the bond, after the bail conditions were given by the Bombay High Court. Aryan was granted bail by the high court on Thursday but was not initially released.
Rawalpindi: As thousands of supporters of the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan on Friday continued their march...
LAHORE: On the eve of the Republic Day of Turkey, a ceremony of Pak-Turk photo exhibition titled “1,000 Year...
ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said Friday that the door to negotiations with the proscribed...
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday issued notices to the Election Commission of Pakistan and the Punjab...
LAHORE: Lahore police arrested more than 250 TLP activists on charge of creating law and order situation in various...
ISLAMABAD: The Delhi High Court on Friday asked Twitter to remove certain objectionable material relating to Hindu...