Cinematic twist: Juhi Chawla comes to Shah Rukh’s aid

NEW DELHI: Indian actor Juhi Chawla has signed an INR 100,000 surety bond for the release of Aryan Khan, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s eldest son.

According to the Hindustan Times, Chawla arrived at the special narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances court in Mumbai on Friday evening to sign the bond, after the bail conditions were given by the Bombay High Court. Aryan was granted bail by the high court on Thursday but was not initially released.