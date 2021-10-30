Yasmin opens Pak-Turk photo exhibition

LAHORE: On the eve of the Republic Day of Turkey, a ceremony of Pak-Turk photo exhibition titled “1,000 Year Connect” was held at the University of Education (UOE) here Friday.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid was the chief guest while UOE Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Arshad, DG Yunus Emre Institute, Lahore Ulas Ertas and others were present on the occasion.

Inaugurating the photo exhibition, Dr Yasmin Rashid said that there was an unparalleled everlasting bond of brotherhood and friendship between Pakistan and Turkey. The minister said that the distance between Pakistan and Turkey was thousands of miles but their hearts beat together.

The colours of the flags of Turkey and Pakistan were different but the star and block in these flags are exactly the same. Pakistan and Turkey have always proved their loyalty by helping each other. Prof Dr Muhammad Arshad also spoke on the occasion.