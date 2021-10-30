Door not yet shut on talks with TLP: Sh Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said Friday that the door to negotiations with the proscribed Tehrik-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) has not been shut yet, but the state’s writ will be ensured at all cost.

He was speaking to the media after attending a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC), which met Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair to review the law and order situation in the country, with a specific focus on the protests by the banned organisation. The interior minister said he wishes to settle the issue amicably. Rashid said it is the government’s responsibility to secure people’s lives and property.

“[Federal Minister for Religious Affairs] Noor-ul-Haq Qadri and I will hold talks with the proscribed TLP," he said. The NSC meeting, which continued for two hours, was attended by the top civil and military leadership, including all services and intelligence chiefs.

Federal ministers Pervez Khattak, Sheikh Rashid, Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Fawad Chauhdry were also present. Later addressing a press conference, the interior minister asked protesters to clear the roads, warning them that if issues are not resolved amicably then the matter may no longer be in his control. Replying to a question about the proscribed TLP's demands, Sheikh Rashid said a resolution had been presented before the National Assembly. To another question about the French ambassador, he said the ambassador had gone back a while ago, adding that the whole world knows about it. He said the government will take all possible steps to ensure peace and tranquility prevails in the country.

Rashid said Rangers are responsible for protecting the lives and properties of citizens. He said the government will stop the march towards Islamabad at all costs. "We are holding talks with Saad Rizvi wherever he is and another round of talks will be held today," he said, adding that the TLP should stop the march first and wait for the results [of negotiations].

Rashid added that the proscribed TLP's social media accounts are being operated from outside the country and the Federal Investigation Agency is taking action against those which are being handled from here. He said every citizen's lives are important, adding that four policemen have been injured while 80 were shot at. While responding to another question, the interior minister said he had signed the agreement with the proscribed organisation after approval from the prime minister.