Man kills wife over ‘Karo Kari’

SUKKUR: A man killed his wife with an axe on Friday after alleging her of ‘Karo Kari’ in Ghotki.According to police, Faheem Gunjio killed his wife Haseenaat Ellahi Bakhash, Soomro Basti, Ghotki, after alleging her of ‘Karo Kari’ and escaped from the scene. Gunjo used an axe to kill his wife. Mahboob Gunjio, father of the deceased, while rejecting the charges against his daughter, accused her husband and father-in-law of using ‘Karo Kari’ as a ruse to murder her. He also registered an FIR against both.