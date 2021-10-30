Woman accuses husband, in-laws of torture

SUKKUR: A woman along with her family members on Friday staged a protest against her husband over inhuman thrashing in Jewan Colony in Umerkot. She warned of setting herself on fire if justice was not provided.
The woman, identified as Nirmala Guriro, on Friday along her family members staged a protest against her husband and other inlaws for mindless thrashing during which they shaved her head and threw her out of the house.
She told the media persons that two weeks ago, her husband Mool Chand, along with her other inlaws, took her to Thari village Arnaro, where they repeatedly thrashed her and threw her out of their house. She warned of setting herself on fire if her inlaws and her husband was not punished.
