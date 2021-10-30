Shazia Marri strongly criticises Imran-led govt

SUKKUR: The Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians, (PPPP) Information Secretary, MNA Shazia Atta Marri, has said the “incompetent government” of Prime Minister Imran Khan has pushed the common man back to the stone age by raising prices of essential commodities, petroleum products and electricity tariff.

Shazia Marri said Imran Khan failed to implement his promises of provision of 10 million jobs and on the contrary deprived thousands of employees of jobs. She said Khan used power by raising slogans of ‘Naya Pakistan’ but the record inflation has unleashed a wave of poverty, hunger and unemployment in the country. Demanding Imran Khan to resign, the PPPP leader said he should better pack up if he cannot resolve the problems of people.

The PPP workers marched from village Berani to Tando Adam Press Club against the unprecedented inflation, unemployment and bad economic management of the PTI government while carrying placards and banners inscribed with slogans of ‘Go Imran Go’.