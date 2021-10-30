Elahi asks govt Shun ego, hold talks with TLP

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has said that the rulers should shun their ego and solve the problem through dialogue with the protestors and not become responsible for bloodshed.
The rulers have no choice but to restore peace, because the whole issue seems to be their responsibility. Ch Pervaiz said young policemen were being martyred, people were dying in ambulances due to road blockades. Are they any less Muslims than anyone else? Someone should go to the widows and children of the martyrs and ask them how they are. Ch Pervaiz Elahi said that when our own Muslims brothers are dying on both sides, then who is suffering? The rulers must understand that governments have no ego and there is no choice but peace. The doors on dialogue should not be closed, the solution to the problem will come only through negotiations.
