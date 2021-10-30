Punjab govt asks ECP to postpone NA-193 by-polls

LAHORE: The Punjab government has approached the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to postpone the by-polls of NA-133 constituency in Lahore.

The Punjab Home Department has written a letter to the ECP secretary stating that the banned outfit had started a violent long march and several policemen had been martyred and injured due to the violence of the protesters.

The letter said the district intelligence committee had also recommended rescheduling the by-elections. The letter requested that by-elections be rescheduled due to law and order situation.

According to the letter, written by the Home Department, “November 19 is also the anniversary of Khadim Hussain Rizvi, the law and order situation may deteriorate. The polling for NA-133 by-election is scheduled for Dec 5.”