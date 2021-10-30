Four killed, three injured as jeep falls into ravine

MUZAFFARABAD: As many as four passengers were killed and three others sustained injuries when a Jeep carrying them met an accident near Patika, an area located in Muzaffarabad district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Police said that a Jeep, carrying passengers, was passing through Patika when it plunged into a ravine resulting in a death of four persons on the spot, whereas three others got injuries. The injured were taken to nearby hospital for treatment.