 
close
Saturday October 30, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

Four killed, three injured as jeep falls into ravine

By APP
October 30, 2021
Four killed, three injured as jeep falls into ravine

MUZAFFARABAD: As many as four passengers were killed and three others sustained injuries when a Jeep carrying them met an accident near Patika, an area located in Muzaffarabad district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Police said that a Jeep, carrying passengers, was passing through Patika when it plunged into a ravine resulting in a death of four persons on the spot, whereas three others got injuries. The injured were taken to nearby hospital for treatment.