Gilani hands over Rs1m cheque to poet Shakir Shujabadi

MULTAN: Opposition Leader in Senate Yusuf Raza Gilani on Friday paid a rich tribute to famous Seraiki poet Shakir Shujabadi and said he is the real interpreter of downtrodden and depressed classes.

He said this while talking to reporters after visiting the Nishtar Hospital to inquire after the health of renowned Seraiki poet Shakir Shujabadi on Friday. Gilani said Shakir was one of the great poets of this region. He said that first reaction on Shakir’s video had come from PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. He said the Sindh government had announced to bear the cost of medical treatment of Shakir Shujabadi.