Gilani hands over Rs1m cheque to poet Shakir Shujabadi

MULTAN: Opposition Leader in Senate Yusuf Raza Gilani on Friday paid a rich tribute to famous Seraiki poet Shakir Shujabadi and said he is the real interpreter of downtrodden and depressed classes.
He said this while talking to reporters after visiting the Nishtar Hospital to inquire after the health of renowned Seraiki poet Shakir Shujabadi on Friday. Gilani said Shakir was one of the great poets of this region. He said that first reaction on Shakir’s video had come from PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. He said the Sindh government had announced to bear the cost of medical treatment of Shakir Shujabadi.
Rawalpindi: As thousands of supporters of the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan on Friday continued their march...
NEW DELHI: Indian actor Juhi Chawla has signed an INR 100,000 surety bond for the release of Aryan Khan, Bollywood...
LAHORE: On the eve of the Republic Day of Turkey, a ceremony of Pak-Turk photo exhibition titled “1,000 Year...
ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said Friday that the door to negotiations with the proscribed...
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday issued notices to the Election Commission of Pakistan and the Punjab...
LAHORE: Lahore police arrested more than 250 TLP activists on charge of creating law and order situation in various...