Gang-rape accused sent to jail on judicial remand

TOBA TEK SINGH: Gojra Judicial Magistrate Abid Islam Friday sent the motorway M-4 gang-rape accused to the district jail on a 14-day judicial remand. Accused Hammad Ahmad and Abdul Rehman were produced before the court after their investigation was completed by Gojra city police during their physical remand of two weeks. The accused had gang-raped an 18-year-old girl of Toba Tek Singh on motorway in a car.