Basharat warns TLP protesters against spreading chaos in country

LAHORE: Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat while commenting on the decisions of the National Security Council (NSC), said that according to the NSC decisions, the banned organisation should take the path of dialogue as millions of people of Punjab were facing severe difficulties due to the prolonged protest.
He said that due to the closure of roads and transport, the common man, patients, students and business community were facing extreme hardships. "Due to the closure of transport from Lahore to Rawalpindi, people's business has come to a standstill and overall economy of the province is being severely affected which will affect the poor ultimately," he added.
Raja Basharat said that the misuse of social media to spread chaos in the country was a dangerous sign to national security and stability. He said that being a tool of foreign forces hostile to Pakistan was not a service to the country as well as religion in any way.
