Anti-Muslim violence in India: FO condemns attacks on mosques, properties

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan strongly condemned ransacking of mosques and the property of Muslims in Tripura, India, claiming that the state machinery had failed to protect Muslims.

The Foreign Office statement reacted on reports of ransacking several mosques, houses and shops owned by Muslims by radical Hindutva mobs in Indian state of Tripura.

The statement read, "These senseless attacks are continuing since last week,” adding, “The state machinery has reportedly not only failed to protect Muslims and their properties, but remained non-responsive to desperate calls for help by the local Muslim organizations."

It further said it was reprehensible that the Hindutva driven BJP-RSS combine had a track record of conducting massacres and systemic human rights violations of Muslims under its watch, from Gujarat in 2002 to New Delhi in 2020, adding that there was little space for minorities and their way of life in present day India.

The FO condemned the perpetual targeted and brutal eviction of Muslims from their decades-old homes in Assam.

“Pakistan called upon the international community to play its role to stop the rising tide of Islamophobia and attacks against minorities particularly Muslims in India,” the FO statement asserted, adding that it must ensure safety, security and well-being and protection of their places of worship and heritage sites.