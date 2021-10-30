Not certain what would happen till Dec: Capt Safdar

ISLAMABAD: PMLN leader and PMLN Vice President Maryam Nawaz’s husband Captain (retd) Safdar Awan has said nothing is certain as to what would happen by December.

While responding to media representatives’ questions about Junaid Safdar’s wedding, Safdar said that the wedding has been planned for this December. "However, the wedding may be postponed if elections are announced by December," said Safdar. He said that he has been seeing Maryam as the prime minister of Pakistan since they got married. Safdar made the statement during his media talk at the Supreme Court on Friday, saying that he has been seeing his wife as the future premier of this country since 2018.

Safdar then corrected himself and said that he hasn't been seeing Maryam as the future premier since 2018 but ever since he got married to her. Safdar asked media representatives whether there was a leader "as capable as Maryam Nawaz" for the prime minister's post.