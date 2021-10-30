PSL plans two five star hotels

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Services Limited (PSL) is building two five star hotels in Mirpur and Multan to expand its portfolio in key destinations across Pakistan
Speaking to PSL’s second corporate briefing session at Islamabad Marriott Hotel in compliance with the directives of Pakistan Stock Exchange,
“PSL is expanding its portfolio in key destinations across Pakistan. The company is in the process of constructing two five-Star hotels in Mirpur and Multan,” Mansoor Khan, secretary PSL said in a statement issued after the company’s second corporate briefing. PSL owns six five star hotels in all major cities of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.
The company also plans to enter the real estate business through its two wholly owned subsidiaries in the sector, Khan added. PSL is principally engaged in the hospitality business and owns and operates the five-star chain of Pearl Continental hotels across Pakistan.
