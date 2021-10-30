PYMA slams high custom duties

KARACHI: Pakistan Yarn Merchants Association (PYMA) urged the government to cut custom duty on polyester yarn and abolish anti-dumping as per announcement made in the budget 2021-22, a statement said on Friday.

Saqib Naseem, central chairman PYMA said the government had announced in the budget 2021-22 to reduce the customs duty at 9pc on polyester yarn, the main raw material of textile industry, but after many months, neither the customs duty nor the anti-dumping duty has been reduced.

At first meeting of the managing committee of PYMA, office bearers demanded the government to fulfill the promise to reduce customs duty from 11pc to 9pc on polyester yarn. Similarly, they asked the government to abolish the anti-dumping duty in the best interest of the textile industry, especially small and mid-size enterprises (SMEs). PYMA office bearers added that steady rise in production costs has forced the SMEs to consider whether to continue their production activities in the current dire economic situation.