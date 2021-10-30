Gold rate drops Rs2,050/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market further decreased by Rs2,050 per tola Friday, as Pak rupee showed recovery against US dollar.

According to the data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association (ASSJA), gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs118,600 per tola.

Similarly, 10-gram gold rate dropped by Rs1,758 to Rs101,680.

In the international market, gold rates dropped by $8 to $1,794 per ounce.

Silver rates dropped by Rs20 to Rs1,440 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also decreased by Rs17.15 to Rs1,234.56. Jewelers claimed gold prices in the local market remained lower by Rs2,000 as compared with prices in the Dubai gold market.