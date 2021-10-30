Pakistan eyes Chinese investment rebound

ISLAMABAD: Despite the Covid-19 situation, Pakistan and China have been able to sustain a healthy economic and investment partnership and it is high time to join hands for a much-needed economic cooperation and investment rebound.

It was stated by Khashih ur Rehman, Additional Secretary/Executive Director General, Board of Investment, at the Pakistan Industrial Expo 2021 that was inaugurated by the Board of Investment (BOI), Islamabad

“Events like this are the best possible solution to bring businesses from both countries together for rejuvenation of bilateral investment cooperation,” Rehman said.

The Expo was attended by Asim Ayub, Project Director, CPEC-Industrial Cooperation, Xiang Zhiqiang, Deputy Director of China-Shanghai Cooperation Organization Local Economic and Trade Cooperation Demonstration Area Management Committee, Wang Zihai, Executive Director of Pakistan China Center, Badar uz Zaman, Commercial Counsellor, Embassy of Pakistan in China, Peng Zhengwu, Acting Consul General of Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in Lahore, Xu Daqun, Director of Foreign Trade of Department of Commerce of Henan Province, Ren Weijun, Director of Foreign Exchange and Cooperation Department, representatives of local Chambers of Commerce, and Everest International Expo Pvt Ltd.

Separate breakout rooms were set up for effective interaction and meaningful participation of investors from Shandong and Henan provinces of China.

The suggestions received from the investors’ community and stakeholders were highly appreciated and noted by the BOI officials with the commitment to take them up at appropriate level.

The Henan province, being the largest province of China has immense potential for future investment projects with Pakistan, and scope for high-quality investment activities between the businesses of the two countries. Wang Zihai, Honorary Investment Counsellor (HIC) of Pakistan from China appreciated the role of Board of Investment (BOI), Islamabad, and stated that the Pakistan Industrial Expo 2021 a unique opportunity to showcase the Chinese projects to Pakistani businesses for joint collaboration.

Badar uz Zaman, Commercial Counselor in Pakistan’s Embassy in Beijing, said,” Pakistan’s economy currently stands at a crucial vantage point with the potential to steer the nation towards an industrialised future underscored by economic prosperity”.

“For this, Pakistan must attract new investments which will help the country to create jobs and foster economic growth.”

In this regard, Zaman said China was the biggest FDI (foreign direct investment) contributor and there is immense capacity for further bilateral investment endeavors. Additional Secretary BOI said with the commencement of the second phase of CPEC, which mainly focused on people to people and business to business (B2B) cooperation, BOI was continuing to take lead on investment promotion, facilitation, and industrial cooperation.

He said the Pakistan industrial Expo 2021 would play a pivotal role in achieving the goals of the second phase of CPEC.

He informed the audience that in terms of facilitation of innovation and business to business (B2B) ties between the two countries, the establishment of a Pakistan China Business to Business (B2B) Investment Portal by BOI in collaboration with its Chinese counterpart, the China Council for International Investment Promotion (CCIIP), would enable the matchmaking prospects of Chinese, local and third-party investors.