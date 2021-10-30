No escape from IMF

LAHORE: The letter of comfort from the International Monetary Fund is essential even without opting for IMF facility as Pakistan would have to follow its conditions to secure loans from other multilateral donor agencies.

All the international lending agencies seek the opinion of the IMF before sanctioning loans for any country. The IMF states that letters and statements prepared by the staff for ad hoc signalling to the lenders should contain a clear and nuanced assessment of the quality of macroeconomic and related structural policies of the country seeking loan.

According to the IMF, this assessment should focus on the extent of macroeconomic imbalances and related structural distortions, and on the extent to which current and planned policies are dealing with (or perhaps are contributing to) these problems; it should indicate whether Fund staff have major outstanding concerns about these policies.

In cases of extreme macroeconomic imbalances or pervasive distortions that would likely nullify the benefits of any loan or grant, the staff would draw attention to these distortions.

The IMF and the World Bank first ask the government seeking assistance to remove the policy flaws that forced it to come to the multilateral lending agencies. The World Bank has already pointed out the impediments to economic growth in Pakistan and its flawed approach to increasing exports and curbing mports.

The negotiations with the IMF are more specific as its staff perceives Pakistan incapable of servicing its loans without substantial increase in its revenues. It does want massive policy reforms to improve the revenues, leakages and corruption in the system.

Every Pakistani government is reluctant to initiate these reforms as actions taken in this regard hit the influential segment of the society more than the common man.

The dictates from the world donor agencies are for public consumption only. On the reluctance of a government to annoy its elitist class the IMF then asks the government to boost revenues through higher taxation.

They say that if you are unable to tax the huge informal economy then increase the taxes on the formal businesses. Even in this regard they often suggest increasing the percentage of sales tax that directly hurts the common man.

They also demand increasing the income tax rate even of the service class. On failure of the state to curb corruption in power and energy sectors, including huge pilferages through power theft the IMF demands increase in the tariffs of electricity and gas.

This again hurts the honest consumers who are not involved in power or gas theft. This is besides the fact that these loans are granted by the Bretons Wood Institutions with the tacit nod from the US and EU, even if the country in need promises to take measures other than those suggested by the donors to improve revenues.

Most of the time, instead of improving governance and broadening the tax base, the government resorts to indirect taxation that is an implicit tax on the poor.

This is the reason that despite taking the IMF structural adjustment facility several times the distortions in the economy are the same as were at the time of first structural adjustment loan Pakistan sought more than five decades back.

Foreign inflows might bring a temporary relief to the economy, but the real solution lies in better governance and transparency where every segment of the society is taxed according to its income.

Trade and industry meanwhile are rightly worried about the possibility of the government of Pakistan opting for further increase in taxes without increasing the tax base of the country. They however would recover the additional taxes from the consumers to compensate for the increase in their costs. This might slowdown manufacturing activities as the prices of all items have already gone out of reach of the consumers.

It is worth noting that tax compliance has not kept pace with the increase in GDP. In fact, the tax to GDP ratio has declined by three percentage points during the last 20 years although the total tax collection has increased 15 times from Rs300 billion to Rs4,500 billion. The tax rates have also increased manifold after which the tax to GDP ratio should have increased. This points out that the ratio of non-documented economies is on the rise.

The informal economy if documented could double our taxes and increase the tax to GDP ratio.

Most tax dodgers are from agriculture and real estate, or are lawyers, doctors, engineers and retailers. They should be forced to pay according to their real income and not based on their declared income or low tax rates.