OGDC Q1 profit surges 44pc

KARACHI: Gas Development Company Limited (OGDC) registered phenomenal 44 percent growth in its profit after (PAT) in first quarter of the current fiscal over the corresponding quarter of the previous year on the back of surge in the oil prices.

OGDC’s PAT stood at Rs33.630 billion in the quarter under review compared with Rs23.344 billion the same quarter of the last year.

Net sales revenue clocked in at Rs71.530 billion translating to profit of Rs33.630 billion and earnings per share (EPS) of Rs7.82. The company announced first interim cash dividend of Rs1.75/share.

During the period under review, the company paid Rs18.640 billion on account of taxation. On the exploration and development side, the company recorded significant enhancement in seismic efforts and drilling activities.

The board appreciated the efforts of the management for taking effective steps for the implementation of the company’s aggressive exploration programme.

Analyst Muhammad Iqbal Jawaid at Arif Habib Limited in his note said that increase in revenue and profit has been caused by massive jump of 70 percent in oil prices as well as four percent growth in oil production. Whereas, gas production plummeted by ten percent during the year.

He said that exploration costs declined by 23 percent by coming to Rs2.283 billion given dry well (Bago Phulphoto) reported during the quarter compared to three dry wells in the same period of last year.

Byco posts Q1 loss of Rs673.504mln Byco Petroleum posted a net loss of Rs673.504 million with loss per share of Re0.13 for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, a bourse filing said.

The company earned a profit of Rs453.430 million, with EPS of Re0.9 during the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

A company statement said gross profit was Rs751 million despite challenging market conditions

Net sales were Rs34.4 billion for the quarter, as compared to Rs33.4 billion in the corresponding period last year.

Byco experienced an increase in consumption of petroleum products which pushed margins on motor spirit and high-speed diesel higher. However, the positive impact got offset by the 8.5 percent decline in the value of the Pakistani rupee against the dollar that led to exchange losses as well as by the severe weather conditions due to monsoon that pushed refineries throughput lower. Meanwhile, the government imposed a 17 percent sales tax on crude oil while cutting down sales tax on finished products to 6 percent on MS and 10 percent on HSD. This anomaly in sales tax put the company’s cash flows under pressure.

Byco expects to improve earnings from the current quarter due to persistently strong demand for refined products, including furnace oil, and healthy refinery margins. The local currency’s value might also stabilise, with the possibility of the IMF package. Byco, as well as other refineries, have highlighted the issue of sales tax with the government and the company is hopeful of a resolution in the near future.